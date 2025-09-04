Markets
GE Aerospace Partners With BETA Technologies To Boost Hybrid Electric Aviation Development

September 04, 2025 — 06:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE), Thursday announced a new strategic partnership and equity investment agreement with BETA Technologies Inc. to accelerate the development of hybrid electric aviation.

As per the agreement, the two companies will develop a hybrid electric turbogenerator for Advanced Air Mobility applications.

In addition to the new agreement, GE will make an equity investment of $300 million in BETA to advance technologies that will support the future of flight. This will also give GE the right to designate a director to join BETA's Board.

In the pre-market hours, GE is trading at $276.50, up 0.21 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

