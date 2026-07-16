GE Aerospace Lifts Annual Guidance On Strong Q2 Results; But Stock Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE), an American aircraft engine provider, on Thursday revised up its annual guidance, citing strong second-quarter earnings. For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted profit of $7.65 to $7.85 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of $7.10 to $7.40 per share.

Excluding items, GE now expects operating profit of $10.55 billion to $10.75 billion against the previous expectation for $9.85 billion to $10.25 billion. The company now projects high-teens adjusted revenue growth.

For fiscal 2025, GE had reported adjusted income of $6.37 per share, with adjusted operating profit of $9.1 billion, on adjusted revenue of $42.3 billion.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported a net income from continuing operations of $2.30 per share, higher than $1.87 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, earnings stood at $2.02 per share, compared with $1.66 per share a year ago. Total revenue was $13.349 billion, up from the previous year's $11.023 billion.

H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. CEO of GE Aerospace, said: "GE Aerospace delivered a strong second quarter with revenue and EPS both up more than 20% driven by robust commercial services growth. FLIGHT DECK continues to fuel significant operational improvements across services and equipment with record internal shop visit output in the quarter and 31% growth in total engine deliveries in the first half."

GE was down by 3.32% at $348.29 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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