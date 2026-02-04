Markets
GE

GE Aerospace To Invest Up To $300 Mln In Its Engine Repair Capabilities In Singapore

February 04, 2026 — 06:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE), the aerospace unit of General Electric Company, Wednesday announced that it is investing up to $300 million in its engine repair capabilities in Singapore as a multi-year investment plan.

This investment is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board or the EDB and is expected to transform engine repair operations, enabling faster turnaround times, improved connectivity, and a more seamless service experience for customers.

The five-year running plan from 2025 to 2029 will have core components like Advanced automation, digitization, and AI-enabled inspection technologies.

This includes New advanced technology deployment and capabilities expansion, New Module Repair capability for CFM LEAP-1A/1B High-Pressure Turbines, expanded engine component portfolio to enhance regional support as Premier service center for APAC.

In pre-market activity, GE shares were trading at $309.87, up 0.03% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.