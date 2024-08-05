GE Aerospace Had a Solid Quarter. Here's Why I Wouldn't Buy the Stock.

It's a brave new world for aerospace propulsion company GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE). After operating as an industrial conglomerate for more than 130 years, growing to become a bellwether, blue chip industrial firm, GE spun off its various core businesses. Since April 2, 2024, the history-steeped GE stock ticker symbol has represented GE Aerospace, a leaner company exclusively focused on civilian and military propulsion systems. Though it has only been a stand-alone company for two quarters now, GE Aerospace is off to a profitable start.

GE Aerospace's fantastic second quarter of 2024

The company reported strong earnings that included across-the-board growth in orders, operating margin and profit, and free cash flow.

Orders up 18%, to $11.2 billion

Adjusted revenue up 4%, to $8.2 billion

Operating profit up 37%, to $1.9 billion

Adjusted earnings per share up $0.46, to $1.20 per share

Free cash flow up $200 million, to $1.1 billion

These second-quarter results come on the heels of a similarly strong first quarter. Clearly, GE Aerospace is building momentum as a stand-alone entity. Besides the profitable results, the company also issued upward revised guidance for full-year 2024, forecasting free cash flow of $5.3 billion to $5.6 billion, operating profits of $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.95 to $4.20. The bullish revision to its guidance makes sense, since the company also reported new agreements to supply engines for 34 aircraft for four different airlines.

As part of GE Aerospace's focus on operational results, the company reported progress on its Flight Deck strategic plan. By the close of the second quarter, it had made progress growing efficiencies at the majority of its 15 largest suppliers. In total, GE Aerospace's second quarter was chock-full of encouraging news.

GE Aerospace is executing an investor-friendly capital allocation plan

The profitable operating results from the first two quarters of the year aren't the only encouraging signs for investors in GE Aerospace. Since operating as a stand-alone company, GE Aerospace has been implementing a capital allocation plan that favors investors.

The plan involves the regular payment of dividends as well as share repurchases. During the second quarter of 2024, the company repurchased 11.7 million shares and paid a dividend of $0.28 per share; the dividend is currently yielding 0.66% on a forward basis.

As part of the company's overall strategic plan that is focused on operational leanness, GE Aerospace either completed or reached agreements to sell several legacy insurance and licensing businesses. The focus for the future is very much on the core propulsion business, and management seems determined to help shareholders reap the rewards of its pinpoint focus.

GE Aerospace stock is fully valued and not a buy at current levels

Things are going well for GE Aerospace, and with the more concentrated focus on propulsion, growing sales and earnings, and an emphasis on rewarding shareholders, there is little for investors to quibble with -- except for the share price. Up over 80% in the last year, shares have come a long way very quickly. Analyzing GE Aerospace on traditional valuation metrics, especially in comparison to competitor RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX), reveals that shares are currently not attractive on a valuation basis.

Ticker Price-to-free cash flow per share Price-to-earnings ratio Price-to-sales ratio Price-to-book value ratio Dividend coverage ratio GE 52.0 40.3 2.7 9.9 8.1 RTX 35.4 21.4 2.4 2.6 0.7

On every one of the traditional valuation metrics shown in the table, GE Aerospace is more expensive than RTX; in several cases, substantially so.

One area where GE Aerospace shows more potential than RTX is in its dividend coverage; its coverage ratio is substantially higher than RTX's. This higher ratio not only means that GE Aerospace can easily afford its dividend, it also shows there is substantial room to increase its dividend, which could be attractive to income investors.

The bottom line is that GE Aerospace is off to a strong start as a stand-alone company, but its shares are too expensive right now. Value-oriented investors should watch for a drop in share price, looking for an opportunity to buy this quality company "on sale."

Should you invest $1,000 in GE Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in GE Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and GE Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,306!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

Joseph Arroyo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends RTX. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.