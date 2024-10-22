News & Insights

GE Aerospace, GM report quarterly earnings beats: Morning Buzz

October 22, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • HSBC (HSBC) CEO Georges Elhedery announced plans to overhaul the bank, which will involve the company splitting into four divisions and creating a new geographic set-up separating east from west, FT reports
  • Honda (HMC) could make revisions to its electric vehicle roadmap if the demand for pure EVs continues to dip, DigiTimes reports
  • Ubisoft (UBSFY) is canceling early access for its upcoming game “Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” Gamespot says
  • A group of lawmakers led by Senator Dick Durbin are seeking answers from Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly (LLY) about their relationships with the telehealth prescribers they point patients to from their websites, STAT reports
  • TSMC (TSM) said it alerted the U.S. government to a potential attempt to have it manufacture AI chips for Huawei in a circumvention of export controls, FT says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 65.72, or 0.15%, to 42,865.88, the Nasdaq was down 24.83, or 0.13%, to 18,515.18, and the S&P 500 was down 14.67, or 0.25%, to 5,839.31.

