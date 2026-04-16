GE Aerospace (GE) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, GE Aerospace (GE) closed at $298.29, marking a -4.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 4.31% outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.1% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GE Aerospace in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 21, 2026. In that report, analysts expect GE Aerospace to post earnings of $1.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.61 billion, up 17.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.43 per share and revenue of $48.16 billion, indicating changes of +16.64% and +13.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Aerospace. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Right now, GE Aerospace possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, GE Aerospace is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.96.

It's also important to note that GE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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