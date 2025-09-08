GE Aerospace (GE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GE Aerospace (GE) closed at $276.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 1.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GE Aerospace in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.45, marking a 26.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.28 billion, indicating a 14.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $40.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.61% and -4.42%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for GE Aerospace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. GE Aerospace currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GE Aerospace has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.93, so one might conclude that GE Aerospace is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that GE has a PEG ratio of 3 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

