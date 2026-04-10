GE Aerospace (GE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, GE Aerospace (GE) closed at $308.35, marking a -1.49% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.35%.

Shares of the industrial conglomerate witnessed a gain of 2.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 5.31%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The upcoming earnings release of GE Aerospace will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 21, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, up 9.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.62 billion, up 17.94% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.45 per share and a revenue of $48.17 billion, representing changes of +16.95% and +13.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Aerospace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Currently, GE Aerospace is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, GE Aerospace is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.08.

One should further note that GE currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.03.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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