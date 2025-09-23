GE Aerospace (GE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

GE Aerospace (GE) ended the recent trading session at $305.63, demonstrating a +1.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.95%.

The industrial conglomerate's stock has climbed by 12.91% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GE Aerospace in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 21, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 26.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.28 billion, up 14.92% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.87 per share and a revenue of $40.38 billion, indicating changes of +27.61% and -4.42%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GE Aerospace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. GE Aerospace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, GE Aerospace is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 51.28. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.8.

We can additionally observe that GE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

