GE Aerospace (GE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

GE Aerospace (GE) ended the recent trading session at $366.98, demonstrating a -3.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.16%.

The stock of industrial conglomerate has risen by 17.59% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GE Aerospace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 16, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.86, reflecting a 12.05% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.84 billion, reflecting a 16.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $48.75 billion, which would represent changes of +17.43% and +15.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GE Aerospace. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, GE Aerospace possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, GE Aerospace is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.64. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 23.44.

Investors should also note that GE has a PEG ratio of 3.36 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, positioning it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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