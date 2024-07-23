GE Aerospace (GE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

GE Aerospace GE reported second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.



It’s worth noting that in April 2024, GE Aerospace emerged as a separate public company, following the spin-off of GE Vernova Inc. GEV from General Electric.

Inside the Headlines

The company’s second-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.20 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents. The bottom line surged 62.2% year over year.



Total revenues were $9.09 billion, indicating an increase of 4% year over year. Total orders grew 18% on a year-over-year basis to $11.2 billion.



Adjusted revenues were $8.22 billion, marking an increase of 4% year over year. However, the metric missed the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion.

GE Aerospace Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GE Aerospace price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GE Aerospace Quote

Segmental Discussion

Revenues from the company’s Commercial Engines & Services business jumped 7% year over year to $6.1 billion. The results were driven by robust orders for both services and equipment with strong spare parts demand. Total orders in the segment surged 38% year over year to $9.2 billion.



The Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment’s revenues totaled $2.4 billion, up 1% year over year. Results benefited from strong momentum in the defense & propulsion technologies business. Total orders in the segment declined 25% year over year to $2.3 billion, owing to the timing of orders in the Defense & Systems business.

Margin Profile

GE Aerospace’s cost of sales remained relatively stable year over year at $5.6 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 1.2% year over year to $924 million. Research and development expenses totaled $300 million, reflecting an increase of 25.5% year over year.



GE Aerospace’s operating profit was $1.4 billion, down 6.7% year over year. The margin in the quarter was 15.9%, down 130 basis points.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting second-quarter 2024, GE Aerospace had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $12.1 billion compared with $15.2 billion at the end of December 2023. The company’s long-term borrowings were $18 billion compared with $19.4 billion at the end of December 2023.



For the first six months of 2024, adjusted free cash flow was $2.77 billion compared with $1.77 billion in the year-ago period.



In the first six months of the year, GE rewarded its shareholders with a dividend payment of $394 million, up 12.6% year over year. The company repurchased 12.8 million shares for $2 billion during the same period.

Outlook

For 2024, GE expects adjusted revenues to grow in the high-single-digit range from the year-ago period. Operating profit is estimated to be in the range of $6.5-$6.8 billion. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be in the band of $3.95-$4.20 per share. Free cash flow is anticipated to be in the range of $5.3-$5.6 billion, with the conversion rate projected to be more than 100%.



GE Aerospace expects the Commercial Engines & Services segment’s revenues to grow in the range of low-double-digits to mid-teens while operating profit is anticipated to be in the band of $6.3-$6.5 billion. For the Defense & Propulsion Technologies segment, revenues are projected to increase in the mid-single-digits to the high-single-digits range while operating profit is anticipated to be in the band of $1.0-$1.3 billion.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

GE Aerospace presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



A couple of other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Honeywell International Inc. HON presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HON’s 2024 earnings has increased 2.9% in the past 60 days.



Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CSL delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL’s 2024 earnings has increased 0.6%.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.