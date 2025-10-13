GE Aerospace (GE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

GE Aerospace (GE) closed at $297.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.05% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.21%.

The industrial conglomerate's shares have seen an increase of 3.48% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GE Aerospace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 21, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.46, marking a 26.96% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.34 billion, indicating a 15.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $40.43 billion, which would represent changes of +27.61% and -4.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Aerospace. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Currently, GE Aerospace is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, GE Aerospace is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.68. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 25.56.

Also, we should mention that GE has a PEG ratio of 3.14. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

