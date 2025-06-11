GE Aerospace (GE) Opinions on Recent Stock Performance and AI Energy Trends

Recent discussions on X regarding GE Aerospace have centered around the stock's impressive performance and technical indicators signaling potential shifts. Many users have expressed excitement over the stock breaking multi-decade trendlines and achieving new highs, with some projecting ambitious price targets in the coming years. However, there is a notable divide, as others point out high valuation metrics and overbought conditions that could lead to a near-term pullback.

The conversation on X also reflects broader market themes, with GE often mentioned alongside the growing interest in AI-driven energy solutions, positioning the company as a key player in this space. This has fueled optimism among some who see long-term growth potential tied to industry trends. Yet, cautionary voices continue to highlight risks, emphasizing the need to watch for profit-taking or market corrections that could impact momentum.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

GE Aerospace Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.

GE Aerospace Insider Trading Activity

GE Aerospace insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,841 shares for an estimated $2,377,966 .

. MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,219 shares for an estimated $1,628,779 .

. RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,111 shares for an estimated $1,358,949 .

. ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,061 shares for an estimated $998,377.

GE Aerospace Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,304 institutional investors add shares of GE Aerospace stock to their portfolio, and 1,079 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GE Aerospace Government Contracts

We have seen $3,054,625,970 of award payments to $GE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GE Aerospace Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

GE Aerospace Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $262.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $275.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $250.0 on 02/03/2025

