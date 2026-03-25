GE Aerospace (GE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, GE Aerospace (GE) closed at $296.56, marking a +2.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 15.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 9.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.71%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GE Aerospace in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 21, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.63, reflecting a 9.4% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.65 billion, indicating a 18.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $48.24 billion, which would represent changes of +16.8% and +13.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GE Aerospace. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, GE Aerospace boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GE Aerospace is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 39.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.41.

It is also worth noting that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 2.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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