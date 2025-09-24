GE Aerospace (GE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, GE Aerospace (GE) closed at $300.30, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 11.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GE Aerospace in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 21, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.45, marking a 26.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $10.28 billion, indicating a 14.92% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.87 per share and a revenue of $40.38 billion, indicating changes of +27.61% and -4.42%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Aerospace. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, GE Aerospace holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, GE Aerospace is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.91, so one might conclude that GE Aerospace is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GE has a PEG ratio of 3.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 2.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.