GE Aerospace (GE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

GE Aerospace (GE) closed at $365.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.64% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

Shares of the industrial conglomerate have appreciated by 13.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.09%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GE Aerospace in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 16, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.86, signifying a 12.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $11.84 billion, showing a 16.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.48 per share and a revenue of $48.75 billion, signifying shifts of +17.43% and +15.18%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GE Aerospace. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. At present, GE Aerospace boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GE Aerospace is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.67. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.43 for its industry.

One should further note that GE currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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