GE Aerospace drop on Safran outlook an opportunity, says Bernstein

Bernstein views the selloff this week in shares of GE Aerospace (GE) on Safran’s initial guidance for 2025 and broad expectations for 2028 as a buying opportunity. Safran’s 2025 guidance was below consensus on revenues, earnings and free cash flow, and the read-across to GE Aerospace is important because of the GE/ Safran joint venture, which produces the Leap and CFM56 engines, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm sees the 5% fall in GE shares as the result of the soft Safran guide in the context of high expectations with GE shares up 80% this year as an opportunity. It saw nothing in the Safran’s capital markets day to change the fundamentals for GE. Bernstein keeps an Outperform rating on GE with a $225 price target
Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:
- Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!
- Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GE:
- GE Aerospace says it is positioned to deliver continued growth in 2025
- GE Vernova initiated, Merck upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Reaches $362.5M Settlement with Investors
- GE Aero, NASA partnering on flight tests to accelerate contrails understanding
- Elliott Investment Reveals Honeywell (HON) Position and Calls for Breakup
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.