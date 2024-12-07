News & Insights

GE Aerospace drop on Safran outlook an opportunity, says Bernstein

December 07, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Bernstein views the selloff this week in shares of GE Aerospace (GE) on Safran’s initial guidance for 2025 and broad expectations for 2028 as a buying opportunity. Safran’s 2025 guidance was below consensus on revenues, earnings and free cash flow, and the read-across to GE Aerospace is important because of the GE/ Safran joint venture, which produces the Leap and CFM56 engines, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm sees the 5% fall in GE shares as the result of the soft Safran guide in the context of high expectations with GE shares up 80% this year as an opportunity. It saw nothing in the Safran’s capital markets day to change the fundamentals for GE. Bernstein keeps an Outperform rating on GE with a $225 price target

