GE Aerospace Can Rally Through Year’s End and Into 2026

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) can rally through the year’s end because this market is rising on a perfect storm of results, operational quality, demand, and market sentiment.

The takeaway for investors is that the chart action for this high-quality aerospace manufacturer is as bullish as it comes, reflecting an uptrending market breaking out from consolidation.

The consolidation is the operational factor in late October, as it aligns with a Bullish Flag Pattern, a continuation signal, and the potential for $50 or more in upside by year-end.

GE Aerospace Beats and Raises Guidance, Again — Well Above Prior Targets

GE Aerospace had a robust quarter driven by CEO Larry Culp’s transformation process and demand from commercial and defense clients. The company reported total revenue of $12.2 billion and adjusted revenue of $11.3 billion for gains of 24% and 26% respectively, outpacing the consenus reported by MarketBeat for adjusted revenue by more than 850 basis points.

Both segments drove the strength, with Commercial Engines and Services growing by 27% and Defense Propulsion Technology growing by 26%.

Margin news is another area of strength. The company improved operational quality on many levels, driving solid margins, cash flow, and free cash flow conversion. The adjusted profit margin was flat compared to the prior year, leaving profit up 26% in line with revenue growth.

However, cash flow and free cash flow improved by a more robust 34% and 30%, bolstering the company’s financial position and capital return outlook. Free cash flow approached $2.5 billion for the quarter.

Guidance is another factor driving this market. The company issued robust guidance for the year, forecasting the Q3 strengths to be repeated in Q4. This is the second guidance increase for the year and may still be a cautious figure.

The company forecasts a high-teens revenue growth pace, compared to the 15.75% consensus, and an adjusted EPS of $6.00 at the low end, $0.08 above the consensus figure.

GE Aerospace’s Capital Return Helps Keep the Market Interested

GE’s capital return is robust, helping keep its stock price bullish in 2025. The dividend isn’t substantial—a token amount at under 25% of earnings, yielding only 0.5%—but it is sustainable, and the buybacks make up the difference.

The company issued a robust buyback authorization for the year, reduced its count by 2.5% on average for the quarter, and will likely continue at a strong pace in FQ4 and the subsequent fiscal year.

Both analysts and institutional groups are bullish on this payout. The data reveals solid coverage, with 17 analysts rating it as a Moderate Buy, and institutions buying in the back half of the year.

The institutional group sold in Q1 but reverted to buying in Q2, ramping the pace in Q3, and sustaining it in the first weeks of October as analysts raised sentiment ratings and price targets.

The analysts' trends provide support and incentive, with the consensus rising by 40% year-over-year and 10% in the 30 days leading up to the Q3 release, forecasting a move to $375 at the high end of the range.

GE Aerospace Is Well-Positioned for Long-Term Growth

The commercial and defense activity outlook has GE Aerospace well-positioned for sustained, long-term growth. While defense orders fell in the quarter, they are expected to rebound and remain healthy over time, driven by defense spending forecasts.

Commercial orders, on the other hand, grew as airlines globally leaned into fleet management and growth to support travel demand. Air travel increased in 2025 and is expected to grow again in 2026, underpinned by business and travel, which is good for GE Aerospace’s money-making division, services.

