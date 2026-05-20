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GE Aerospace Bags US Air Force Contract To Advance GE426 Engine

May 20, 2026 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE), an American aircraft engine supplier, said that it has bagged a contract from the U.S. Air Force to complete the preliminary design review for its new GE426 engine to support the Air Force's medium thrust-class autonomous collaborative platform effort.

Under the terms, GE Aerospace will mature the GE426 prototype engine through preliminary design review and ensure the alignment with Air Force requirements for the medium-thrust-class autonomous collaborative platform fleet.

The GE426 is a propulsion system purpose-built for the medium-thrust-class autonomous collaborative platform mission.

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