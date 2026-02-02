GE Aerospace and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 2, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares GE Aerospace GE as the Bull of the Day and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacífico PAC as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Meta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN.

Bull of the Day:

Soaring over +280% in the last year, GE Aerospace is a portfolio-worthy stock that investors may be more inclined to pay a premium for after a pullback from an all-time high of $332 a share in early January.

Commercial fleet modernization and active global military aircraft operations have made GE stock a very viable investment, and a further bounce back toward its highs could be in store after impressively exceeding Q4 expectations last month (January 22).

GE's Q4 results were powerful as demand for its jet engines and services surged, while execution improved across factories, with both commercial and defense segments delivering higher output and profitability.

Strong Q4 Results & Earnings Track Record

Robust orders, strong aftermarket activity, and better material availability all contributed to GE impressively beating Wall Street's Q4 expectations.

Higher shop visit volumes and expanded aftermarket services boosted revenue, including strong engine maintenance demand for its popular LEAP and CFM56 engines. Beating quarterly sales and EPS expectations by 5% and 9%, respectively, GE's top and bottom lines stretched more than 18% year over year to $11.86 billion and $1.57 per share.

Illustrated by the green arrows in the above Price, Consensus, and Surprise chart, GE has now exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus for 13 consecutive quarters, posting a very impressive average earnings surprise of 14.27% in its last four quarterly reports, as shown below.

GE's Massive Backlog & Positive EPS Guidance

More compelling is that GE's total backlog reached roughly $190 billion, up nearly $20 billion year-over-year. This comes as orders during Q4 were up 74% to $27 billion, also reflecting strong customer demand.

Emphasizing operational optimization and margin expansion, GE guided FY26 EPS in a range of $7.10-$7.40, which would reflect 11%-16% growth from adjusted earnings of $6.37 per share last year.

GE's Compelling EPS Revisions

Curiously compelling, the consensus for GE's FY26 EPS has risen above its guidance range in the last seven days to estimates of $7.45 compared to $7.15 a week ago.

Supportive of upward movement in GE stock is that FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates have now risen over 6% in the last two months.

Notably, FY27 EPS projections of $8.55 would reflect 200% growth in the last five years, with GE's annual earnings at $2.81 a share in 2021.

Correlating with the continued outperformance of GE stock, the year-ago estimate picture shows that FY26 and FY27 EPS revisions have now increased over 14%, respectively.

Bottom Line

Upside bias regarding GE Aerospace's profitability remains intact despite its slightly elevated 40X forward earnings multiple.

Reassuring to its operational performance is the aerospace leaders' expectations of revenue acceleration, strong cash flow, and an adequate balance sheet that carries over $12 billion in cash and $130 billion in total assets versus $111 billion in total liabilities.

In the long haul, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacífico may remain a very intriguing investment to consider, but there could be much better buying opportunities ahead, and the plausibility of some added selling pressure.

Notably, GAP was constituted as part of the process of opening up the private investment in the Mexican airport system, but faith in the companies' compelling enhancement will need to be taken with a grain of salt, or better stated, "poco a poco" (little by little).

That said, there is naturally a lot on the line for a stock that has spiked nearly +50% in the last year and trades over $270 a share.

With it noteworthy that GAP has been known to disappoint Wall Street's forecast, PAC shares land a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at the moment and is the Bear of the Day as its Q4 report approaches later in the month.

GAP's Execution Usually Lags Expectations

Scheduled to report Q4 2025 results on Monday, February 23, GAP has a track record of persistent underperformance relative to expectations.

For the most part, revenue usually comes in slightly below forecasts, while costs have risen faster than analysts anticipated, compressing margins and pulling EPS below consensus.

The chronic earnings misses may eventually serve as a serious cause for concern as GAP has now missed bottom-line expectations for seven consecutive quarters, posting an average EPS surprise of -6% in its last four quarterly reports.

Declining EPS Revisions & Slower Revenue Growth

Although GAP's EPS is still expected to be up 7% for FY25 and is projected to increase another 27% this year to an enticing $13.14 per share, it's worth noting that revisions are noticeably lower over the last 60 days, falling over 2% and nearly 1%, respectively.

While GAP's EPS trajectory is still respectable, the prospects of realistically reaching these lofty expectations may become slimmer considering the company's track record and that FY26 sales are projected to slow to a growth rate of 4%.

Bottom Line

It wouldn't be surprising if Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico disappoints in regards to its quarterly expectations again.

The trend of declining EPS revisions is starting to serve as a reminder of such, and at some point, investors could begin to lose patience with PAC shares. This could potentially lead to more selling pressure, even with PAC trading at a reasonable 21X forward earnings multiple.

Meta's AI Push Drives Advertising Growth: More Upside Ahead?

Meta Platforms is infusing AI to improve content recommendations and ad ranking, which is driving user engagement and advertising revenue growth. In 2025, advertising revenues increased 22.1% from 2024 to $196.18 billion and accounted for 97.6% of total revenues, as well as 98.7% of Family of Apps revenues. In the fourth quarter of 2025, advertising revenues jumped 24.3% year over year to $58.14 billion and accounted for 98.6% of Family of Apps revenues, as well as 97.1% of total revenues.

Improved engagement and user growth have been driving up ad impressions, which increased 18% in the reported quarter. The average price per ad increased 6% year-over-year, benefiting from increased advertiser demand, largely driven by improved ad performance. In the reported quarter, META doubled the number of GPUs used to train its GEM model for ad ranking and adopted a new sequence learning model architecture. These improvements drove a 3.5% lift in ad clicks on Facebook and a more than 1% gain in conversions on Instagram in the fourth quarter of 2025.

META's initiatives to boost monetization of its services are expected to drive advertising revenues over the long term. The company is focusing on tuning its systems to identify the right time and place to deliver ads, which will continue to preserve user experience. Meta Platforms is planning to bring ads to its newer platforms.

Ads in Threads are now expanded to the remaining countries, including the U.K., the European Union, and Brazil. On WhatsApp, the company expects to complete the rollout of ads in Status throughout the year. META's investments to integrate AI across all layers of the marketing and customer engagement funnel are expected to further drive monetization.

Meta Platforms and its advertising peers, Alphabet and Amazon, are expected to absorb a majority of global ad spending by 2030. META is also spending heavily on AI research, models and infrastructure. The company now expects 2026 capital spending between $115 billion and $135 billion. Meta Platforms expects first-quarter 2026 total revenues to be in the range of $53.5-56.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $51.38 billion, indicating 21.4% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

META Faces Tough Competition in Ad Space

Meta Platforms is facing tough competition from Alphabet and Amazon in the advertising domain.

Alphabet's Search business is benefiting from AI infusion. The company has been actively embedding AI, especially within Search, to enhance user experience, provide better AI-focused features and consequently improve ad performance. AI Overviews and AI Mode are driving overall queries and commercial queries, thereby driving monetization opportunities.

Amazon's rich partner base is allowing advertisers to buy ad space on Netflix, Spotify and SiriusXM Media through Amazon Ads, thereby expanding its advertising reach beyond its own properties. The strong performance in advertising reflects successful AI-powered optimization of the platform and growing market share in digital advertising.

META's Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Meta Platforms shares have climbed 6.6% in the trailing 12 months, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's return of 27.8%.

Meta Platforms stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 7.81X compared with the broader sector's 7.44X. META has a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.65 per share, up 3.1% over the past 30 days, suggesting 3.4% year-over-year growth.

Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

