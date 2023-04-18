GE Aerospace, AJW Group Sign Systems Services Agreement

(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace has signed an agreement with AJW Group to support avionics and electrical power systems across the B777, B737 and A320/30/40 family of aircraft.

The contract will start this year and will cover all AJW Group's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) customers that fly the B777, B737 and A320/30/40 family of aircraft.

"We are committed to supporting our MRO customers' growing demands," said John Haigh, Electrical Power and Controls leader at Cheltenham for GE Aerospace. "As airlines continue to expand their fleets, we've taken aggressive actions to strengthen lead time, supply availability and delivery for our customers."

GE Aerospace was selected for the three-year agreement based on turnaround time (TAT) and repair capability. GE Aerospace will service the systems at their repair and maintenance location in Cheltenham, United Kingdom.

