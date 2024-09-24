GE Aero's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GE Aero (NYSE:GE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for GE Aero. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $133,600, and 10 are calls, amounting to $1,385,938.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $220.0 for GE Aero over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Aero's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Aero's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Aero Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.15 $8.1 $8.15 $195.00 $448.2K 1.5K 552 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.35 $8.05 $8.15 $195.00 $261.7K 1.5K 873 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $11.3 $10.85 $11.25 $190.00 $210.3K 495 225 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.05 $8.0 $8.05 $195.00 $185.9K 1.5K 873 GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $116.4 $114.35 $115.38 $75.00 $57.6K 12 5

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GE Aero, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

GE Aero's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,987,352, the price of GE is up by 0.07%, reaching $188.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aero

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $206.5.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $212. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $201.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

