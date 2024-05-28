GE Aero Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GE Aero (NYSE:GE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for GE Aero. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $81,825, and 11 are calls, amounting to $641,256.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $250.0 for GE Aero, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GE Aero's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GE Aero's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

GE Aero Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.63 $1.55 $1.55 $175.00 $155.0K 11.8K 1.3K GE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $6.1 $5.95 $6.02 $165.00 $119.1K 14.7K 2.1K GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $13.15 $12.9 $13.15 $160.00 $72.3K 1.0K 15 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $11.3 $11.2 $11.2 $165.00 $56.0K 814 66 GE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $3.5 $3.35 $3.43 $170.00 $45.2K 38.7K 1.5K

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

In light of the recent options history for GE Aero, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

GE Aero's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,102,037, the price of GE is up by 0.08%, reaching $167.47. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aero

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $188.25.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aero, targeting a price of $201. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Aero, targeting a price of $175. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on GE Aero with a target price of $185. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on GE Aero with a target price of $192.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Aero with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

