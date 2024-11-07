GE Aero Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on GE Aero.

Looking at options history for GE Aero (NYSE:GE) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $57,250 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $654,741.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $165.0 and $240.0 for GE Aero, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Aero's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Aero's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Aero 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.05 $13.85 $14.05 $200.00 $233.2K 52 544 GE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $14.15 $14.1 $14.15 $200.00 $97.6K 52 670 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.15 $14.0 $14.15 $200.00 $67.9K 52 1.0K GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.25 $14.1 $14.15 $200.00 $33.9K 52 621 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $62.2 $61.0 $61.0 $240.00 $30.5K 1 10

About GE Aero

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing large aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000. GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding GE Aero, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of GE Aero With a trading volume of 1,350,949, the price of GE is down by -1.17%, reaching $178.65. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About GE Aero

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $216.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on GE Aero, maintaining a target price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on GE Aero with a target price of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on GE Aero with a target price of $210. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on GE Aero with a target price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aero, targeting a price of $216.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest GE Aero options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

