$GDYN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GDYN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,602,864 of trading volume.

$GDYN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GDYN:

$GDYN insiders have traded $GDYN stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TEAMSUN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. BEIJING sold 913,387 shares for an estimated $11,691,353

LEONARD LIVSCHITZ (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 425,000 shares for an estimated $8,240,227 .

. ANIL DORADLA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 39,039 shares for an estimated $739,400.

$GDYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $GDYN stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

