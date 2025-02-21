$GDYN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GDYN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $28,602,864 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GDYN:
$GDYN Insider Trading Activity
$GDYN insiders have traded $GDYN stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GDYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TEAMSUN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. BEIJING sold 913,387 shares for an estimated $11,691,353
- LEONARD LIVSCHITZ (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 425,000 shares for an estimated $8,240,227.
- ANIL DORADLA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 39,039 shares for an estimated $739,400.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GDYN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $GDYN stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,884,438 shares (+97.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,629,901
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P added 2,478,115 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,113,277
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 1,570,173 shares (-22.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,920,647
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,171,481 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,053,737
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,069,732 shares (+74.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,790,839
- COLONY GROUP, LLC removed 1,036,542 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,511,588
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 997,825 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,191,628
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $GDYN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.