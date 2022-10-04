GDYN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.67, changing hands as high as $20.12 per share. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDYN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.085 per share, with $42.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.77.

