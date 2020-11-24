GDXJ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Junior Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.56, changing hands as low as $47.68 per share. Junior Gold Miners shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $19.52 per share, with $65.9501 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.93.

