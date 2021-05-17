GDXJ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Junior Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDXJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.90, changing hands as high as $54.36 per share. Junior Gold Miners shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $41.93 per share, with $65.9501 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.81.

