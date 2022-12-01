GDXJ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Junior Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDXJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.62, changing hands as high as $37.30 per share. Junior Gold Miners shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GDXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $25.8001 per share, with $51.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.39.
