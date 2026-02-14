GDX vs. SIL: The Pros and Cons of Gold and Silver Miner ETFs

Key Points

SIL and GDX both target mining stocks but differ sharply in metal exposure, with SIL focused on silver and GDX on gold

GDX charges a lower expense ratio and holds more companies, while SIL has outperformed on one-year total return as of Feb. 6, 2026

SIL experienced a steeper maximum drawdown over five years, suggesting higher historical risk than GDX

10 stocks we like better than VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF ›

The Global X - Silver Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SIL) and the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) both offer concentrated mining exposure, but SIL is silver-centric with a higher recent return and drawdown, while GDX is gold-focused, lower cost, and more diversified.

Both SIL and GDX give investors targeted access to mining companies, but their approaches diverge by metal and portfolio construction. This comparison unpacks how their cost, performance, risk, and underlying holdings shape their appeal for those considering a precious metals allocation.

Snapshot (Cost & Size)

Metric SIL GDX Issuer Global X VanEck Expense ratio 0.65% 0.51% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-06) 167.2% 136.8% Dividend yield 1.0% 0.6% Beta 0.71 0.55 AUM $6.2 billion $30.5 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The one-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

GDX is more affordable with a 0.51% expense ratio compared to SIL’s 0.65%, and while SIL offers a slightly higher dividend yield, the difference is modest at 1.0% versus 0.6%.

Performance & Risk Comparison

Metric SIL GDX Max drawdown (5 y) (55.63%) (46.52%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,169 $2,765

What's Inside

GDX exclusively tracks companies in the global gold mining industry, spreading its assets across 55 holdings. Its largest positions include Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) at 9.25%, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) at 8.88%, and Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) at 6.79%. GDX’s 19.7-year track record and $30.5 billion in assets under management point to deep liquidity and an established presence in the gold mining space.

SIL, in contrast, limits its focus to the silver mining sector, with 39 holdings. Its top allocations are Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) at 21.80%, Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) at 11.67%, and Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) at 7.88%. While both funds are 100% basic materials, SIL’s heavier weighting in its top names signals a more concentrated portfolio, potentially increasing volatility for investors seeking silver-specific exposure.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What This Means For Investors

Smart investors know that portfolio diversification is a good idea. Precious metals provide an excellent way to achieve diversification. They have little to no correlation to equity markets. Moreover, they can serve as a hedge against inflation. While the Global X - Silver Miners ETF (SIL) and the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) don’t provide direct exposure to gold and silver prices, they do tend to move in tandem. Here’s what investors need to know.

First off, it’s important to note that the price of gold or silver miners can — and does — deviate from the price of the underlying metal. For example, over the last ten years, GDX has delivered a total return of 435%, while SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) — which tracks the spot price of gold — has advanced by 289%. Both returns are impressive, but GDX has delivered significant outperformance.

The same is not the case with silver. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) has increased by 375% over the last decade, but SIL has increased by 350%. In the case of silver, the fund which tracks the spot price of the metal (SIL) has outperformed the silver miners fund — albeit only slightly.

Investors may also want to consider the diversification of the funds themselves. GDX has 55 holdings, with no stock comprising more than 10% of overall holdings. SIL, on the other hand, has only 39 positions, with Wheaton Precious Metals making up more than 21% of its holdings.

In summary, both GDX and SIL provide diversification for investors. Even though both funds hold shares of mining companies rather than direct precious metals, they still offer a high correlation to the price of gold and silver, respectively. GDX has more holdings, a lower expense ratio, and has outperformed its underlying asset more than SIL. However, SIL offers a higher dividend yield, and silver has outperformed gold in recent years.

Should you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.