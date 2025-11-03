GDX Offers Broader Exposure Than SLVP

Key Points

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)and the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) both target precious metals miners.

However, the two funds differ sharply on factors like scale, diversification, and volatility.

GDX offers much broader exposure, while SLVP focuses tightly on silver at a lower cost.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) and the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) both provide access to mining equities, but with distinct approaches: GDX covers a global basket of gold miners, while SLVP concentrates on silver and related metals. Here is how they stack up for investors comparing the two.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLVP GDX Issuer iShares VanEck Expense ratio 0.39% 0.51% 1-yr return (as of Oct. 27, 2025) 73.1% 68.2% Dividend yield 0.46% 0.53% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.19 1.00 AUM $570.17 million $22.21 billion

SLVP offers a lower expense ratio, while GDX pays a slightly higher dividend yield. GDX’s significantly larger assets under management may benefit investors seeking to make larger allocations.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLVP GDX Max drawdown (5 y) 56.18% 49.79% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,627 $1,846

What's inside

VanEck Gold Miners ETF focuses on global gold mining stocks, holding 53 companies and tracking the MarketVector Global Gold Miners Index. Its largest positions include Agnico Eagle Mines, Newmont, and Barrick Mining. Its size supports high daily trading volume and liquidity, and the fund has a 19-year track record.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF, by contrast, is anchored in the silver mining space, with just 29 holdings. Its top exposures -- Industrias Penoles, Hecla Mining, and Fresnillo -- reflect a more concentrated bet on silver relative to the broader gold focus of GDX. Both funds are 100% basic materials, but SLVP’s tighter focus may heighten volatility and concentration risk.

Foolish take

Both of these funds are niche ETFs, but SLVP offers an even more targeted approach. Investing in a fund like SLVP, with only 29 holdings concentrated on silver, can be a smart way to gain exposure to a highly specific segment of the market.

A broader ETF like GDX, on the other hand, could be a better fit for those looking for general exposure to the basic materials sector with added diversification. This fund does have a slightly higher expense ratio compared to SLVP, so be prepared for marginally higher fees.

Investing in niche, industry-specific ETFs like SLVP and GDX can be a lower-effort way to buy into a particular sector, as they require less research than buying dozens of individual stocks. Just double-check that the rest of your portfolio is well diversified with stocks from other corners of the market to limit risk.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges its investors.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income paid by a fund, expressed as a percentage of its share price.

Beta: A measure of a fund's volatility compared to the overall market; higher beta means greater price swings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets that a fund manages on behalf of investors.

Max drawdown: The largest observed percentage drop from a fund’s peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Index (in ETFs): A benchmark that an ETF aims to track, representing a specific market segment or asset class.

Liquidity: How easily an asset or fund can be bought or sold in the market without affecting its price.

Concentration risk: The risk of loss due to heavy exposure to a small number of holdings or sectors.



