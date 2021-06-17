GDX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.62, changing hands as low as $35.14 per share. Gold Miners shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDX's low point in its 52 week range is $30.64 per share, with $45.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.45.

