GDX Gold or SLVP Silver: Which ETF Should You Buy Now?

Key Points

Both funds focus on metals miners, but SLVP emphasizes silver while GDX targets gold.

SLVP is less expensive and yields more, but GDX is much larger and more liquid.

A balanced exposure in both ETFs is a smart investing strategy.

10 stocks we like better than VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF ›

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) and VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) both provide access to global mining stocks, but SLVP focuses on silver and diversified metals, while GDX zeroes in on gold miners.

The two ETFs are great options for investors seeking exposure to metals and mining, but they differ on several factors, including cost, yield, liquidity, risk, sector emphasis, and portfolio makeup. The comparison below looks at these differences to help investors decide which ETF may appeal more to them.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLVP GDX Issuer IShares VanEck Expense ratio 0.39% 0.51% 1-yr total return (as of 2026-02-21) 228% 162.3% Dividend yield 1.5% 0.6% Beta 0.63 0.41 AUM (as of 2026-02-20) $1.3 billion $33.5 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

SLVP is more affordable, charging a 0.39% expense ratio compared to GDX at 0.51%. SLVP also pays out a higher dividend yield at 1.5%, while GDX yields 0.7% — a notable gap for income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLVP GDX Max drawdown (5 y) -56.18% -49.79% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,718 $3,246

What's inside

GDX holds 55 names and tracks global gold miners, with all assets in the basic materials sector. Its largest positions are Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) at 9.73%, Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM) at 9.11%, and Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) at 6.65%. With nearly $33.5 billion in assets under management and a 19.7-year track record, GDX stands out for scale and liquidity.

SLVP also sits squarely in the basic materials sector, but its top holdings—Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) at 15.38%, Indust Penoles at 11.9%, and Fresnillo Plc at 10.94%—show a clear tilt toward silver. SLVP holds 30 companies and manages $1.3 billion in assets, making it smaller and more concentrated than GDX.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Precious metals have seen significant momentum in recent months, with prices of both gold and silver hitting all-time highs in January 2026. The choice between the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and the VanEck Gold Miners ETF boils down to which precious metal an investor is seeking exposure to.

GDX is arguably the best ETF for investing in gold mining stocks without the risks and hassle of analyzing and investing in individual stocks. With over $30 billion in assets under management (AUM) and 55 global stocks, it offers superior liquidity and diversification within the gold mining industry. Newmont, Agnico Eagle, and Barrick are the world’s three largest gold miners.

There’s one thing worth noting, though. GDX does not invest in pure-play gold miners. For example, one of its top ten holdings includes Pan America Silver (NYSE:PAAS), which is among the world’s largest silver mining companies producing gold as a by-product.

GDX data by YCharts

SLVP is among the top silver ETFs with exposure to top-tier global silver mining companies. While Hecla Mining is the largest silver producer in the U.S., Mexico-based Fresnillo and Indust Penoles are among the world’s largest primary silver producers.

Investors may want to allocate some funds to both ETFs for a balanced exposure to precious metals. SLVP is significantly cheaper than GDX and offers a much higher dividend yield, which could make a considerable difference to total returns in the long term.

Should you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Gold Miners ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.