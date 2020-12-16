GDX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.81, changing hands as high as $36.01 per share. Gold Miners shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.18 per share, with $45.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.93.

