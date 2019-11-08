GDV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (Symbol: GDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.20, changing hands as high as $21.23 per share. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDV's low point in its 52 week range is $16.92 per share, with $22.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.23.

