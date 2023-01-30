GDS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of GDS Holdings Ltd (Symbol: GDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.66, changing hands as low as $23.20 per share. GDS Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GDS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.4075 per share, with $48.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.29.
