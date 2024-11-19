News & Insights

GDS Holdings Unveils Q3 2024 Financial Results

GDS Holdings Ltd. (HK:9698) has released an update.

GDS Holdings Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting its performance amidst its unique weighted voting rights structure. As a company listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, GDS Holdings remains a point of interest for investors keen on international stocks. The results and further details are available on their official websites.

