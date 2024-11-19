GDS Holdings Unveils Q3 2024 Financial Results

GDS Holdings Ltd. (HK:9698) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

GDS Holdings Limited has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting its performance amidst its unique weighted voting rights structure. As a company listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, GDS Holdings remains a point of interest for investors keen on international stocks. The results and further details are available on their official websites.

For further insights into HK:9698 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.