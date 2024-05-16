GDS Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of GDS Holdings Ltd (Symbol: GDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.91, changing hands as high as $9.24 per share. GDS Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.01 per share, with $14.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.23.

