GDS Holdings Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GDS Holdings Ltd (Symbol: GDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.96, changing hands as high as $27.89 per share. GDS Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GDS's low point in its 52 week range is $8.4075 per share, with $48.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.19.
