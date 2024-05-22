GDS Holdings Reports Q1 2024 Financials

GDS Holdings Ltd. (HK:9698) has released an update.

GDS Holdings Limited, a company utilizing a weighted voting rights structure and listed on the Nasdaq, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Investors are reminded to consider the risks associated with the company’s voting structure, where the WVR beneficiary holds significant influence over shareholder resolutions. The detailed financial results are available on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company’s official website.

