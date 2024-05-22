News & Insights

Stocks

GDS Holdings Reports Q1 2024 Financials

May 22, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GDS Holdings Ltd. (HK:9698) has released an update.

GDS Holdings Limited, a company utilizing a weighted voting rights structure and listed on the Nasdaq, has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Investors are reminded to consider the risks associated with the company’s voting structure, where the WVR beneficiary holds significant influence over shareholder resolutions. The detailed financial results are available on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company’s official website.

For further insights into HK:9698 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.