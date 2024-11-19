GDS Holdings reaffirms FY24 revenue view RMB 11.34B – RMB 11.76B

The Company confirms that the previously provided guidance of total revenues for the year of 2024 of RMB 11,340 – RMB 11,760 million, Adjusted EBITDA of RMB 4,950 – RMB 5,150 million remain unchanged. The Company revised the previously provided capex guidance of RMB 6,500 million, which includes RMB 2,500 million for China and RMB 4,000 million for International, to RMB 11,000 million, which includes RMB 3,000 million for China as required to support move-in, and RMB 8,000 million for International, reflecting an acceleration of business expansion.

