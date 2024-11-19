News & Insights

Stocks

GDS Holdings reaffirms FY24 revenue view RMB 11.34B – RMB 11.76B

November 19, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Company confirms that the previously provided guidance of total revenues for the year of 2024 of RMB 11,340 – RMB 11,760 million, Adjusted EBITDA of RMB 4,950 – RMB 5,150 million remain unchanged. The Company revised the previously provided capex guidance of RMB 6,500 million, which includes RMB 2,500 million for China and RMB 4,000 million for International, to RMB 11,000 million, which includes RMB 3,000 million for China as required to support move-in, and RMB 8,000 million for International, reflecting an acceleration of business expansion.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GDS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.