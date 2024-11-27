GDS Holdings price target raised to $24.20 from $24 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs raised the firm’s price target on GDS Holdings (GDS) to $24.20 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm sees valuation upside in the stock under a favorable supply/demand landscape. China move-in acceleration continued in Q3 and leads to modestly higher China capex, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

