GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 101% Share Price Gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) share price has soared 101% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! Meanwhile the share price is 6.6% higher than it was a week ago.

Because GDS Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years GDS Holdings has grown its revenue at 37% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 26% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say GDS Holdings is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:GDS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

GDS Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling GDS Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

GDS Holdings shareholders are up 1.7% for the year. It's always nice to make money but this return falls short of the market return which was about 45% for the year. But the (superior) three-year TSR of 26% per year is some consolation. We prefer focus on longer term returns, as they are usually a more meaningful indication of the underlying business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GDS Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for GDS Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.