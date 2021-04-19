GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for GDS Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = CN¥673m ÷ (CN¥57b - CN¥7.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, GDS Holdings has an ROCE of 1.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured GDS Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for GDS Holdings.

So How Is GDS Holdings' ROCE Trending?

The fact that GDS Holdings is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.4% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, GDS Holdings is employing 1,078% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Our Take On GDS Holdings' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, GDS Holdings has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 185% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if GDS Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

