GDS Holdings Limited Successfully Completes IPO for China REIT with High Subscription Rates

GDS Holdings completed its IPO for a China REIT, attracting significant investor interest with oversubscription levels.

GDS Holdings Limited, a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, announced the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO) for a China REIT (C-REIT) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The retail offering closed early due to overwhelming interest, with institutional orders being 166 times covered and retail subscriptions oversubscribed by 456 times. The C-REIT is set to list and begin trading in early August. GDS operates strategically located data centers known for their high capacity and efficiency, serving a diverse customer base that includes hyperscale cloud providers, internet companies, and financial institutions. The company also has a 35.6% equity interest in DayOne Data Centers Limited, which develops data centers internationally.

Potential Positives

The successful completion of the initial public offering (IPO) for the China REIT (C-REIT) indicates strong market confidence in GDS Holdings and its business model.

The retail offering being closed ahead of schedule due to high levels of subscriptions demonstrates robust investor interest and demand for the C-REIT.

The IPO's institutional order book being 166 times covered and the retail offering being 456 times over-subscribed is a significant indicator of strong market enthusiasm and potential for future growth.

The upcoming listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange under the fund code 508060 positions GDS for enhanced visibility and credibility in the market, potentially attracting more investors.

Potential Negatives

Completion of the IPO may raise concerns about the company’s financial stability and the need for additional funding, indicating potential underlying financial pressure.

High oversubscription rates could imply that demand is being driven by speculative interest rather than strong fundamentals, raising red flags about the sustainability of investor confidence.

As the IPO is conducted amid broader market uncertainties, any future volatility in stock performance could negatively impact GDS Holdings’ reputation and valuations.

FAQ

What is GDS Holdings Limited?

GDS Holdings Limited is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, listed on NASDAQ and HKEX.

When did GDS complete its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange?

GDS completed its IPO on the Shanghai Stock Exchange on July 16, 2025, which attracted significant investor interest.

How much was the retail offering oversubscribed?

The retail offering for GDS’s C-REIT was 456 times oversubscribed, indicating strong demand from investors.

What is the expected trading date for GDS's C-REIT?

The C-REIT is expected to be listed and start trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in early August 2025.

Who are the main customers of GDS Holdings Limited?

The primary customers consist of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, and telecommunications carriers.

$GDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $GDS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GDS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

$GDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GDS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $40.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Greg Miller from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $40.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Frank Louthan from Raymond James set a target price of $53.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Edison Lee from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $37.0 on 02/25/2025

SHANGHAI, China, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that the initial public offering (“IPO”) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange of its previously announced China REIT (“C-REIT”) has been successfully completed. The retail offering was closed ahead of schedule in light of the high level of subscriptions. The IPO attracted strong interest from both institutional and retail investors, with the institutional order book 166 times covered at the final offering price as previously announced and the retail offering 456 times over-subscribed. The C-REIT is expected to be listed and start trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in early August under the fund code 508060.







About GDS Holdings Limited







GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in and around primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access the major telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds, which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers co-location and a suite of value-added services, including managed hybrid cloud services through direct private connection to leading public clouds, managed network services, and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 24-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The Company also holds a non-controlling 35.6% equity interest in DayOne Data Centers Limited which develops and operates data centers in International markets.







GDS Holdings Limited



