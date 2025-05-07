GDS Holdings Limited to Report Q1 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on May 20, 2025

GDS Holdings will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 20, hosting a conference call for stakeholders.

Quiver AI Summary

GDS Holdings Limited, a prominent developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 20, 2025. The report will be issued after the Hong Kong market closes and before the U.S. market opens. Following the release, a conference call will be held at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time, with registration required for participants. GDS Holdings specializes in strategically located data centers with high power capacity and efficiency, serving a wide range of clients including hyperscale cloud service providers and major corporations. Additionally, the company has a 35.6% stake in DayOne Data Centers Limited, which operates internationally. For more information, interested parties can access details on the company's investor relations website.

Potential Positives

GDS Holdings is set to report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results, providing key insights into the company's performance and growth.

The scheduledearnings conference callallows investors and analysts to engage with management, reflecting transparency and commitment to investor relations.

The company's established position as a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China highlights its significant market presence and operational expertise.

GDS's diverse customer base, including hyperscale cloud service providers and large internet companies, indicates strong demand for its services in the growing data center market.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of expected financial performance, which may lead to negative speculation regarding the company's earnings for the first quarter of 2025.

FAQ

When will GDS Holdings report its financial results?

GDS Holdings will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 20, 2025.

What time is the GDS Holdingsearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 20, 2025.

How can I participate in the GDS conference call?

Participants should register online at least 15 minutes before the call to receive access information.

Where can I find the GDS Holdings conference call webcast?

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

What services does GDS Holdings offer?

GDS provides co-location, managed hybrid cloud services, and network services among others in high-performance data centers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $GDS stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GDS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GDS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GDS forecast page.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, China, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results after the close of the Hong Kong market and before the open of the U.S. market on May 20, 2025.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time on the same day).





Participants should complete online registration using the link provided below at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.





Participant Online Registration:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIae566a465ba7431fbc419e11c5a76c85







Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.gds-services.com



.







About GDS Holdings Limited







GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in and around primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access the major telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds, which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers co-location and a suite of value-added services, including managed hybrid cloud services through direct private connection to leading public clouds, managed network services, and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 24-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The Company also holds a non-controlling 35.6% equity interest in DayOne Data Centers Limited which develops and operates data centers in International markets.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





GDS Holdings Limited





Laura Chen





Phone: +86 (21) 2029-2203





Email:



ir@gds-services.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Ross Warner





Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677





Email:



GDS@tpg-ir.com







Brandi Piacente





Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050





Email:



GDS@tpg-ir.com







GDS Holdings Limited



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.