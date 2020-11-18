GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Just Released Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.3% to US$89.81 in the past week. Revenues of CN¥1.5b beat expectations by a respectable 2.7%, although statutory losses per share increased. GDS Holdings lost CN¥1.42, which was 360% more than what the analysts had included in their models. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGM:GDS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from GDS Holdings' 20 analysts is for revenues of CN¥8.00b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 51% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 83% to CN¥0.53. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of CN¥8.04b and CN¥0.37 per share in losses. While next year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at CN¥683, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic GDS Holdings analyst has a price target of CN¥116 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥70.29. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting GDS Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 51% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 41% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect GDS Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on GDS Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for GDS Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for GDS Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

