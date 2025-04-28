GDS Holdings Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

GDS Holdings filed its annual report on Form 20-F for 2024, available on its investor relations website.

SHANGHAI, China, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2025 U.S. Eastern Time.





The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.gds-services.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to



ir@gds-services.com



.







About GDS Holdings Limited







GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in and around primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access the major telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds, which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers co-location and a suite of value-added services, including managed hybrid cloud services through direct private connection to leading public clouds, managed network services, and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 24-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The Company also holds a non-controlling 35.6% equity interest in DayOne Data Centers Limited which develops and operates data centers in International markets.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









GDS Holdings Limited







Laura Chen





Phone: +86 (21) 2029-2203





Email:



ir@gds-services.com









Piacente Financial Communications







Ross Warner





Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677





Email:



GDS@tpg-ir.com







Brandi Piacente





Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050





Email:



GDS@tpg-ir.com







GDS Holdings Limited



