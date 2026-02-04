GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (GDS) Price Target Increased by 22.47% to 46.70

The average one-year price target for GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:GDS) has been revised to $46.70 / share. This is an increase of 22.47% from the prior estimate of $38.13 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $44.83 to a high of $49.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.31% from the latest reported closing price of $44.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in GDS Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 7.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDS is 0.79%, an increase of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 82,994K shares. The put/call ratio of GDS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte holds 9,836K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,836K shares , representing a decrease of 61.00%.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7,004K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 6,415K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,879K shares , representing a decrease of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 6.82% over the last quarter.

Tekne Capital Management holds 6,336K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,263K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 3.92% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management holds 4,522K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,864K shares , representing a decrease of 7.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.