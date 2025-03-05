GDS Holdings Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 19, 2025

GDS Holdings will report Q4 and FY 2024 results on March 19, 2025, with anearnings callafterward.

$GDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $GDS stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SHANGHAI, China, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 unaudited financial results after the close of the Hong Kong market and before the open of the U.S. market on March 19, 2025.





The Company’s management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time on the same day).





Participants should complete online registration using the link provided below at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.





Participant Online Registration:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4cc739e1f3c748ffa22f7df4125e5079







Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.gds-services.com



.











About GDS Holdings Limited







GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in and around primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access the major telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds, which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers co-location and a suite of value-added services, including managed hybrid cloud services through direct private connection to leading public clouds, managed network services, and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 24-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The Company also holds a non-controlling 35.6% equity interest in DayOne Data Centers Limited which develops and operates data centers in International markets.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





GDS Holdings Limited





Laura Chen





Phone: +86 (21) 2029-2203





Email: ir@gds-services.com





Piacente Financial Communications





Ross Warner





Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677





Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com





Brandi Piacente





Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050





Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com





GDS Holdings Limited



